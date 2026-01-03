<p>Sukma/Bijapur: At least 14 Naxalites were killed in separate encounters with the security forces in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a>'s Bastar region on Saturday, police said.</p><p>Twelve ultras were gunned down in Sukma, while two were eliminated in the adjoining Bijapur district in the early hours of the day, they said.</p><p>Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, were involved in both operations launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, a senior police official said.</p><p>An exchange of fire broke out around 8 am in the forest of the southern region of Sukma, he said.</p>.509 Maoists surrendered in Telangana in 2025, majority from Chhattisgarh.<p>"The bodies of 12 cadres have been recovered so far. The operation is still underway," the official said.</p><p>During a separate operation in Bijapur, a gunfight took place in a forest in the southern region of the district around 5 am, the official said.</p><p>The bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the scene. The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said.</p><p>The official said a cache of weapons, including AK-47, INSAS and self-loading rifles, has been recovered from the encounter sites.</p><p>Further details will be revealed once the operations culminate, he added.</p><p>According to the police, the Konta area committee of Maoists was almost wiped out in the encounter at Sukma.</p><p>As many as 285 Naxalites were gunned down in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh last year.</p>