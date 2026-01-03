Menu
14 Naxalites gunned down in encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

An exchange of fire broke out around 8 am in the forest of the southern region of Sukma, a senior police official said.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 07:24 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 06:16 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalismBastar

