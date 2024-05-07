Special train from Belagavi to Lucknow to clear vacation rush

Bengaluru: The railways will run a special train between Belagavi and Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) to clear the extra rush of passengers during the ongoing summer vacation.
Train number 07389/07390 Belagavi-Gomti Nagar-Belagavi Express Special will make eight trips each way via Hubballi, Vijayapura, Solapur, Daund, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Kanpur Central and Aishbagh.
Train number 07389 will depart from Belagavi at 12.30 pm on Sundays between May 12 and June 30. It will reach Gomti Nagar at 7.45 am on Tuesdays.
In the return direction, train number 07390 will leave Gomti Nagar at 8.30 pm on Tuesdays between May 14 and July 2. It will arrive at Belagavi at 3.15 pm on Thursdays.
The following trains will be cancelled because of the ongoing yard modification works at the Nagavangala-Ajjampur yard:
May 10, 17, 24, 31 & June 21: Train number 16214 Hubballi-Arsikere Express journey commencing on May 10,17,24,31 and June 21 will be cancelled.
May 11, 18, 25, June 1 & 22: Train number 16213 Arsikere-Hubballi Express.
Published 06 May 2024, 23:59 IST