St Joseph’s 1973-79 alumni meet up

A group of former students of St Joseph’s College of Arts & Science gathered at Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), M G Road, recently. Comprising 70 alumni from batches 1973 to 1979, this group has been meeting annually for the last 16 years. They also felicitated their past lecturers, and fellow collegemates who went on to hold high positions in central and state governments.
Some notable alumni from the 1978 batch include former registrar of Cooperative Societies Rudrappa (KAS retd), M S Jayaram, former professor and vice chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences, Chakravarthi Mohan (IAS retd), former director of IT/BT with Karnataka government, Kiran Javali, senior advocate and former special public prosecutor of Karnataka government, and Frank Naronha (IIS retd), ex-principal director general of Press Information Bureau. K Raghuram Bhat, president, KSCA, was part of the 1979 batch.