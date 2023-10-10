Stuck in Bengaluru traffic? It is a chance to refine your dating skills

Bengaluru has yet again made it to the headlines for its traffic. Those who have been in the city for some time, know how bad the traffic can get. However, there are ways one can make this traffic routine a fun journey. Many opt to listen to music, have a quick snack, or maybe even take a nap.
Bengaluru traffic has affected the normal commute time for everyone. The people of Bangalore believe that the traffic has increased a lot in the past few years.
However, an X user recently tweeted a new idea on how one can brush up their dating skills while stuck in traffic.
A user named Prakriti shared a dating tip that the people of Bengaluru can try.
"Bangalore dating tip: Try meeting earlier and commute together to your favourite spot during peak traffic hours. This way, you’ll get to spend much more time together and you’ll also find out if they have any anger issues," she wrote.
Many netizens supported the idea and replied to the tweet. One user wrote, "this is my litmus test - how are we together in traffic."
"And to make your experience better, like candlelight dinner, they are adding a tunnel as well," wrote another.
"What a way to experience arrange marriage, when you figure out this person is so not for you. but you are stuck at silk board," wrote a third.
"Start dating when u start from home, get engaged by the time u reach Silkboard, you can expect first baby by the time u cross Tin Factory," wrote another.
Another user gave a suggestion on how carpooling apps can take up this new idea. "Carpooling apps have a potential of being a dating app but sadly they are banned."
"Even Fuel shortage during traffic gives you chance to find best partner too. One is holding the steering and best one push vehicle," wrote another.