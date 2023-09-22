Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Student killed in road accident on Hosur Road

The victim has been identified as Naveen S, an engineering student and resident of AECS Layout.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 21:32 IST

Follow Us

A 21-year-old student was killed in a road accident on Hosur service road on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Naveen S, an engineering student and resident of AECS Layout.

Around 3.40 pm, Naveen was riding his bike from Kudlu gate junction towards Naganathapura Junction when he was hit by a lorry near Singasandra Lake. The driver of the Tamil Nadu-registered lorry was driving in a rash manner when he hit Naveen, who was riding in front of him. Due to the impact, Naveen fell on the road along with his bike and sustained grievous injuries.

Prem Kumar S, the lorry driver, and local residents rushed the victim to a private hospital nearby, where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Electronic City traffic police have registered a case against the lorry driver.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 21:32 IST)
BengaluruAccidentHosur Road

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT