Student killed in road accident on Hosur Road

A 21-year-old student was killed in a road accident on Hosur service road on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim has been identified as Naveen S, an engineering student and resident of AECS Layout.
Around 3.40 pm, Naveen was riding his bike from Kudlu gate junction towards Naganathapura Junction when he was hit by a lorry near Singasandra Lake. The driver of the Tamil Nadu-registered lorry was driving in a rash manner when he hit Naveen, who was riding in front of him. Due to the impact, Naveen fell on the road along with his bike and sustained grievous injuries.
Prem Kumar S, the lorry driver, and local residents rushed the victim to a private hospital nearby, where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Electronic City traffic police have registered a case against the lorry driver.