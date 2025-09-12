Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru students bat for safe, short commute

Younger kids are also affected. Because of the extended travel time, they often have to stop the bus to use the restroom.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 20:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 20:45 IST
India NewsBengaluruMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us