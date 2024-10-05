Students protest lack of basic facilities at Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru

<p>Students of Maharani Cluster University staged a protest on Friday, demanding essential facilities on campus, including functional washrooms and access to clean drinking water.</p>.<p>The protestors highlighted the deteriorating condition of the classrooms, stating, "We are forced to attend classes in unsafe, dilapidated rooms. With mandatory attendance, we sit in fear every day."</p>.<p>Videos shared by the students show broken drinking water units and a reading room turned into a storage space. "Despite repeated requests, the water equipment hasn't been replaced. Classrooms remain unswept, leaving us to study in dusty conditions," they alleged.</p>.<p>Due to the unusable washrooms on campus, students said they have to use the facilities at the nearby Bengaluru City University (BCU). "The administration spends Rs 14 lakh on convocation decorations, but ignores basic amenities that we have been requesting for years," a student added.</p>.<p>In response, Vice-Chancellor L Gomathi Devi assured that the issues would be addressed within a week.</p>