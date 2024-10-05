Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Students protest lack of basic facilities at Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru

Videos shared by the students show broken drinking water units and a reading room turned into a storage space.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 03:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 03:06 IST
Bengaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us