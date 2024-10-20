Home
Sudden showers bring Bengaluru to its knees

Hebbal junction, Nagawara, Horamavu, Hennur, Kasturi Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Windsor Manor underbridge-Mehkri Circle, and the Outer Ring Road were among the most affected areas.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 23:06 IST

Waterlogging at Sagar Junction near Dairy Circle.

Credit: BTP

A fallen tree at Seshadri Road.

Credit: Bengaluru Traffic Police

Heavy rains lead to waterlogging on MG Road.
Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 19 October 2024, 23:06 IST
