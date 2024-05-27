Summer special trains to Muzaffarpur, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar from Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The East Central Railway will run additional trips of the following summer special trains between Muzaffarpur and Yeshwantpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.
Train number 05271 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 3.30 pm on May 31 and reach Yeshwantpur at 7 pm on Sunday.
Train number 05272 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7.30 am on May 27 and June 3 and reach Muzaffarpur at noon on Wednesday.
SMVT Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar
The South Western Railway will operate the following summer special trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar.
Train number 06271 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 12.10 am on May 31 and reach Bhubaneswar at 4 am the next day.
Train number 06272 will leave Bhubaneswar at 6.30 am on June 2 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 9 am the next day.
SMVT Bengaluru-Sambalpur
Train number 06279 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 12.10 am on June 7 and reach Sambalpur at 5 am the next day.
Train number 06280 will leave Sambalpur at 11.35 am on June 8 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 7.30 am the next day.
