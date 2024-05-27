Summer special trains to Muzaffarpur, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar from Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The East Central Railway will run additional trips of the following summer special trains between Muzaffarpur and Yeshwantpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train number 05271 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 3.30 pm on May 31 and reach Yeshwantpur at 7 pm on Sunday.

Train number 05272 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7.30 am on May 27 and June 3 and reach Muzaffarpur at noon on Wednesday.