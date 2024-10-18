Sunny skies help flood-weary Bengaluru residents clear water from homes

<p>Bengaluru: Two days after heavy rains lashed the city, Bengaluru residents spent Thursday clearing water and sludge from their flooded homes.</p>.<p>Fortunately, a dry and sunny day helped expedite the cleanup, with the most affected areas gradually returning to normal by evening.</p>.<p>In Sai Layout near Horamavu, knee-deep water inundated several homes.</p>.<p>The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Fire Department deployed pumps to remove sewage-mixed water, evacuated a few residents, and supplied essential items to affected households.</p>.<p>Residents highlighted long-standing issues that exacerbated the flooding.</p>.<p>Neelufur Ahmed, a teacher, pointed out a small vent connecting to the rajakaluve, which overflows during heavy rains. "The BBMP has promised to widen it for years, but no action has been taken," she said.</p>.'Can’t sleep whenever it rains': Bengaluru residents live in fear of overflowing lakes.<p>Bindu Pillai, a resident, noted that a nearby lake previously absorbed excess rainwater, but recent developments have left no outlet, resulting in water flooding homes.</p>.<p>Blessing Garden Layout, Hennur, notorious for monsoon flooding, fared slightly better this time. "Two pumps have been working continuously since Tuesday. Typically, 10 to 12 homes flood, but this time, about five were affected, and the water is now receding," said Abey Thomas, a resident.</p>.<p>At the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex, the BBMP completed water removal from the basements by Thursday morning, restoring electricity by 1 pm. "The BBMP handled the situation well, allowing residents to access their vehicles," said a resident from B4 block.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Rs 18-cr project for Sai Layout’s flooding problem</p>.<p>Sai Layout, with over 280 homes, frequently faces waterlogging due to its location in the Hebbal valley.</p>.<p>The rajakaluve carrying water from several areas narrows under the railway line, causing overflow during heavy rains.</p>.<p>The BBMP has approved a project worth Rs 18 crore to widen the vent by an additional 40 feet, aimed at preventing flooding in the future. In addition, a new rajakaluve vent under the railway line is being constructed, with completion targeted for June 2025.</p>