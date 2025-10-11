<p>Bengaluru: The former BBMP’s ambitious ‘Suraksha 75’ project, aimed at improving the city’s major junctions, is set to be completed by March 2026, said Tushar Giri Nath, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department (UDD).</p>.<p>However, as per GBA data, work at only one junction has been fully completed.</p>.<p>The project, which was launched in 2023, has seen a slow start. “So far, the work is currently ongoing at 20-30 junctions. Tenders have been floated for more junctions, and work is set to begin soon. However, we have taken this up on priority, as these junctions will greatly improve the traffic problem in the city. We aim to complete all 75 by the end of the financial year,” he elaborated.</p>.<p>Hurdles at the ward level and mobility issues have delayed the project, a well-placed source told DH. Now, with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in the picture, the five corporation commissioners are yet to receive a complete handover of the project, he said. A few more junctions have recently received tenders.</p>.At 1st GBA meet, CM Siddaramaiah approves master plan preparation for Bengaluru.<p>Currently, the GBA has taken up 30 junctions on a priority basis, based on the crash and fatalities data for the year 2022-23, provided by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). These junctions include the ones at Byatarayanapura, Garebavipalya Temple in Bommanahalli, Bagmane Tech Park in Mahadevapura, Nayandahalli, Yeshwantpur, 8th Mile Circle, Gorguntepalya, and KR Market, among others.</p>.<p>While some of these are considered high-risk junctions, the rest have been identified as blackspots.</p>.<p>Of the 28 junctions where the work is currently in progress, 90-95% of the work has been completed at the following locations: Arekere, Sarakki, Kudlu Gate, Hogasandra MS, Manipal County (Hosur Road), Garebavipalya Temple in Bommanahalli, Tin Factory, Benniganahalli, KR Puram, Ballari-Palanahalli Road. As per the data provided by GBA, only the improvements at the Horamavu bridge junction have been 100% completed.</p>.<p>The project is likely to overshoot the estimated Rs 100-crore budget by Rs 10-15 crore. Each junction improvement costs Rs 1.5-2 crore.</p>.<p>“The project aims to streamline traffic and improve road safety. There is no road-widening involved in the project. However, when the curves of the junctions are improved, it might incidentally widen the road by a bit,” added Giri Nath.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has proposed adding 75 more junctions under the project. However, the proposal is yet to be improved due to funding issues.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Commissioner of the Bengaluru West City Corporation, Rajendra KV, said he would be focusing on particular junctions like Goraguntepalya, Kengeri and CV Raman Nagar, among others.</p>.<p>“Many junctions on the list are located in Bengaluru West. With this part of the city being a gateway into Bengaluru, some major improvements are needed here. I have also spoken to the traffic chief regarding this,” he said.</p>.<p>Commissioners of East, South, Central and North corporations did not respond to DH’s calls.</p>