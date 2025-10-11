Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Suraksha 75' junction revamp to be completed by March 2026

As per GBA data, work at only one junction has been fully completed.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 22:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 22:57 IST
BBMPGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us