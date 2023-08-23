Survey supervisor known for work in Kannada theatre raided over 'illegal wealth'

A survey supervisor who also dabbles in Kannada theatre was raided on Tuesday by Lokayukta police for amassing illegal wealth.
Lokayukta sleuths searched 14 places in Bengaluru and Tumakuru linked to K T Srinivasa Murthy, posted in the KR Puram taluk office. He is accused of having Rs 2.81 crore in assets, some of which are registered in the names of his wife Rajeshwari, sister Pushpakala, and brother Venkategowda.
A resident of Rajkumar Layout near Kalkere, he allegedly owns five liquor shops, a site worth Rs 83.45 lakh in Hennur, and another site worth Rs 10 lakh in Kothanur. He recently constructed a new house at Lakkenahalli village.
Lokayukta police are calculating the percentage of his disproportionate assets, a senior officer said.
Second case
In another case, Lokayukta police arrested Rajakumar, 36, a surveyor posted in the office of the Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR), Malur taluk, Kolar district, for taking a Rs 3,000 bribe on Tuesday to issue a joint survey sketch.
He had earlier received Rs 3,000 on PhonePe from the complainant, Kiran Kumar S, a Lokayukta police statement said.