Suspect arrested after attempting to rape woman in southeastern Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Acting swiftly, the HSR Layout police in southeastern Bengaluru have arrested the suspect, who attempted to rape a third-year degree student in the early hours of Sunday.
Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), confirmed the development to DH. The suspect’s details are yet to be revealed as procedures were being finalised.
The incident occurred between 1 am and 1:30 am when the 21-year-old woman was heading back to her flat in Chandapura near Anekal after a dinner party in Koramangala.
Investigators had said that the woman had sought a lift from the suspect on the two-wheeler, who instead of taking her to the designated location, took a detour to a deserted area near Hosur Main Road and attempted to rape her.
The woman was found by her friends after she had sent them an emergency message and a location.
Published 19 August 2024, 04:47 IST