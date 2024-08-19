Suspect arrested after attempting to rape woman in southeastern Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Acting swiftly, the HSR Layout police in southeastern Bengaluru have arrested the suspect, who attempted to rape a third-year degree student in the early hours of Sunday.

Sarah Fathima, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), confirmed the development to DH. The suspect’s details are yet to be revealed as procedures were being finalised.

The incident occurred between 1 am and 1:30 am when the 21-year-old woman was heading back to her flat in Chandapura near Anekal after a dinner party in Koramangala.