<p>New Delhi: The government has proposed to lower debt-to-GDP ratio to 55.6 per cent in FY27, from 56.1 per cent in the current fiscal year, Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, she said the Centre has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for CITY Economic Regions (CERs) over five years.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Making new records & surpassing old ones: Nirmala Sitharaman presents 9th budget in Parliament.<p>She also said the government has accepted the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, retaining a 41 per cent tax devolution formula.</p>.<p>A scheme for development of the Buddhist circuit in the Northeast to preserve temples, monasteries will also be launched, the finance minister noted.</p>.<p>She also proposed to support Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India to scale up production of assisted devises for divyangjan. </p>