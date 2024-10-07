Home
Suspended Dy SP arrested in Bengaluru by SIT in bitcoin scam case

Pujar is the fourth police officer and the fifth person to be arrested by the SIT, which was constituted by the Karnataka government in July 2023, after the Congress was voted to power in the state.
Chetan B C
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 15:58 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 15:58 IST
