<p>Bengaluru: Swiss startups are set to pilot their technology in the BWSSB's Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).</p>.<p>BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V held a video conference with Dr Angela Honegger, CEO and Consul General of Swissnex India, on Monday, a BWSSB statement said.</p>.<p>Manohar said Switzerland is renowned for its wastewater management, and the collaboration with Swiss universities and startups is a welcome step for the city’s STPs.</p>.BWSSB plans to use nanotech to purify water from STPs in Bengaluru.<p>“The partnership will ensure the highest quality of treated water and expose our engineers to global-standard technologies,” he said. He said the BWSSB is committed to innovation and has launched a scheme allowing startups to implement new technologies in wastewater management and water supply on a pilot basis.</p>.<p>"This initiative will enable startups to test their 'Proof of Concepts' in a real-world environment and refine their technologies,” Manohar said.</p>.<p>Recently, Boson Whitewater launched its pilot at the Kadubeesanahalli STP.</p>