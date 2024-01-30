SWR approves alignment of suburban rail project's Corridor 4

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) has finally approved the alignment of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project's Corridor 4, which will link Heelalige in southern Bengaluru to Rajanukunte in the northern suburbs over 46.88 km and 19 stations.
Groundwork, however, will take some more time because the railways is yet to give land.
On January 23, 2024, the SWR's Chief Track Engineer approved the revised working plan for the 23.67-km section of Corridor 4 (also called Kanaka Line). The 23.67 km spans the stretch between Baiyappanahalli and Heelalige. The suburban train tracks will be built a little away from the main railway line.
While the SWR approved the alignment of Corridor 4 last year, the design had to be modified for the stretch between Baiyappanahalli and Rajanukunte (23.21 km) because of the ongoing doubling work (Baiyappanahalli-Hosur, 41 km).
The project agency K-RIDE subsequently revised the alignment for that section, and the SWR has approved it, officials in the know said.
The 149-km BSRP is a joint venture of the state government and the railways, which provides the bulk of the land and has the final say in alignment approvals. The project has four corridors and is to be completed by 2028.
Though K-RIDE awarded Corridor 4's civil work contract to L&T on December 30, 2023, the company hasn't been issued the Notice To Proceed (NTP) because of the delay in alignment approval and land agreement with the railways.
Without the NTP, the contractor cannot start the groundwork.
K-RIDE has reduced the railway land requirement from 194.07 acres to 115.472 acres, per the Detailed Project Report (DPR). "We have given the kilometre-wise land plan to the Bengaluru railway division. Once the land plan is approved, an agreement about leasing 115 acres will be signed," a K-RIDE official said.
The railways will provide the land at Re 1 per acre. K-RIDE will also require land from the state government and private individuals.
Yogesh Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, said the land proposal was being examined and a reply would be given soon. "There were some issues about the quantum of land to be handed over. It's prime land in the heart of the city," he told DH.
The proposal will go to the Railway Board and a decision is expected soon, he added.
Chandapura, Challaghatta extensions
K-RIDE has sought the SWR's permission to conduct a pre-feasibility study to extend Corridor 4 from Heelalige to Chandapura on Hosur Road and Corridor 3 from Kengeri to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Challaghatta.
A K-RIDE statement on Monday said the two extensions were part of the 452-km Phase 2 suggested by the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) in April 2023.
In July, K-RIDE sought the SWR's permission to conduct a pre-feasibility study for Phase 2.
Even though the SWR rejected the proposal in November, K-RIDE later submitted it to the chairman of the Railway Board. On December 28, it requested the SWR general manager to reconsider the proposal and recommend to the Railway Board to approve the pre-feasibility study. The SWR's approval is awaited, K-RIDE said.