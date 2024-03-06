Tamil Nadu man dies after falling from moving train near central Bengaluru

A 22-year-old man died after reportedly falling from a moving train on the railway bridge near Central Bengaluru’s Windsor Manor on Tuesday, police said.
Gowrishankar, originally from Tamil Nadu, fell on a moving car on Ballari Road below the bridge. The railway police officer investigating the case quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the accident took place between 3.15 pm and 3.20 pm.
The car’s left rear window shattered on impact, investigators said. The vehicles behind were not damaged.
"Gowrishankar suffered multiple injuries and died mid-way to the hospital,” an officer attached to the Bengaluru City railway police station told DH, adding that they have filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR).
“There is no space to enter the railway track on the bridge. As he had a Bengaluru-Ambur ticket on him, it is confirmed that he fell from the moving train,” the officer said. “He had a backpack with a few documents in it. He might have fallen accidentally while standing on the foot board.”
Police will look into all angles to rule out foul play. They have contacted Gowrishankar’s parents.
Initially, High Grounds police arrived at the scene as the area falls under their jurisdiction. But after confirming that the deceased fell from the bridge, the case had been transferred to the railway police.
(Published 05 March 2024, 21:32 IST)