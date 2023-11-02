Teach Kannada to non-native speakers: MP P C Mohan

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan on Wednesday appealed to native Kannada speakers to make wholehearted efforts to teach the language to non-Kannada speaking people in the state.
After unfurling the Kannada flag as part of Rajyotsava celebrations at the party headquarters here, Mohan said native Kannada speakers have been magnanimous all these years, by learning other languages, instead of making efforts to teach Kannada to people speaking other languages.
“Kannada speakers start responding to non-Kannada speakers in their languages, even though the latter try speaking in broken Kannada. This is because of the magnanimity of Kannadigas. So, our large-heartedness is the main reason for the decline in the Kannada- speaking population in the state,” he said.