SC declines to intervene in order dismissing Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea in money laundering case

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a Delhi High Court order dismissing actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to quash ECIR (equivalent to FIR) in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.</p><p>"We will not interfere at this stage," a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Fernandez.</p><p>The plea filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi, Fernandez has challenged the high court's July 3 order which dismissed her petition seeking quashing of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the money laundering case.</p><p>Fernandez is an accused in the money laundering case lodged against Chandrasekhar and had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the investigation.</p><p>Delhi Police booked Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.</p>