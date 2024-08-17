Bengaluru techie missing since August 4 traced to Noida

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old software engineer who had gone missing from his house in Bengaluru was traced by the police to Noida on Thursday.
Vipin Gupta, a resident of Tata Nagar, was brought back to Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday.
“Vipin Gupta has been traced and secured in a mall near Noida,” Sajeeth VJ, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), posted on X on Friday. “He has changed his appearance. Investigation is going on.”
According to the police, Gupta left his house on his motorcycle on the afternoon of August 4 and since then was incommunicado. His wife claimed in the FIR that soon after he left, Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account. Kodigehalli police registered a case on August 6 and launched the investigation.
Police investigations found Gupta’s Kawasaki abandoned near the Motherhood Hospital in Hebbal.
“Investigators used all tools at their disposal and traced Gupta to Noida on Thursday afternoon,” a police officer told DH. “A team of officers was immediately dispatched via flight and Gupta was brought back on Friday.”
Investigations revealed that Gupta went to Tirupati from Bengaluru and then boarded several buses before he reached Noida. Further probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of Gupta’s disappearance.
