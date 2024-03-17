Technical sessions for women entrepreneurs in EV

Bengaluru: The second day of ‘Swavalamban Mela’ on Saturday in Chitrakala Parishath by the Karnataka Department of Industries and Commerce, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka (AWAKE) included four technical sessions on business opportunities in electric vehicles (EVs), solar sector and food processing in view of the International Women’s Day celebrations.
The session on ‘Emerging Business in EV’ by Hareesha Karunakar, CEO of Sloki Software Technology LLP elaborated on the business opportunities in the electric vehicle sector with an increased emphasis on sustainable energy and consumption in the current times.
While Lakshmi Narasimhan, industrial solar expert at Akshaya Createch spoke about ‘Business Opportunities in solar sector’, Dr D V Chidanand, Head of Industrial Academia Cell at National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management carried out a session on ‘Training and Technology Transfer in Food Processing Sector’.
The event also had sessions on sources of funding strategies for startups owned by women on Friday.
Asha N R, President of AWAKE, said that the organisation’s mission is to develop entrepreneurship among women, empower them and help them to join the mainstream economy. Women entrepreneurs from urban and rural areas took part in the event.
The organisaion will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (Deemed to be University) under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India on Sunday to provide training for women entrepreneurs in various agricultural and financial sectors.
