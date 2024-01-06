Tele-calling manager arrested for raping woman colleague in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Basaveshwara Nagar police arrested the manager of a tele-calling company for raping his colleague, officials said on Friday.
The 37-year-old suspect, Syed Akram, called the 19-year-old to have lunch at 1 pm on December 31, when she turned up at work alone. Her husband also works at the same company, but was absent on that day.
The woman told the police that Akram informed her that their colleagues would also join them at a venue for lunch and persuaded her to go along with him. But he took her to his residence instead, where he forced himself on her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the rape.
Basaveshwara Nagar police, who registered a case under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), arrested Akram on January 2.
“He was presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody,” an official said.