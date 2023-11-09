Terminal 1 expansion at Bengaluru airport adds space for domestic operations

The operator of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has completed a terminal transformation project that included the repurposing of the former international area in the airport’s Terminal 1.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on Wednesday that the former international area in T1 has been remodelled to create a “dedicated and expansive” space for domestic operations. International operations at KIA was shifted to Terminal 2 in September.
BIAL has expanded the facilities at the exclusively domestic terminal by introducing nine contact stands that supplement the existing eight stands dedicated to domestic operations. A new Pre-Embarkation Security Check area has been equipped with Automated Tray Retrieval Systems, facilitating the flow of passengers into the Security Hold Area (SHA) and onward to the new boarding gates, BIAL said in an official statement.
3 baggage claim belts
The airport operator has added three baggage claim belts for domestic arrival flights, increasing the number of belts to 10. Retail and dining options for domestic passengers have been increased as part of the expansion, with the new domestic area now offering access to the 080 Lounge and spa facilities. BIAL said buggies have also been made more accessible for passengers with special needs within the SHA.