Three arrested for creating fake govt documents at DTP centre in Hebbal

Last Updated 27 October 2023, 22:09 IST

Police have arrested three men who allegedly created fake government documents, including Aadhaar cards and voter IDs, in their DTP centre in the Hebbal police station jurisdiction.

An inspector with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) filed a complaint at the Hebbal police station after receiving leads about a “racket of illegal documents” being run in a shop inside the Banashankari Complex on Sultanpalya Main Road.

The police have arrested the suspects — Mounesh Kumar, Bhagath and Raghavendra.

Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), told DH that 53 voter IDs were found in the shop operated by the suspects. They were sent for examination to the electoral office in Hebbal.

“They got back to us with a report, which confirmed that all the cards were fake.  Hence, the suspects were arrested,” Adavath said.

(Published 27 October 2023, 22:09 IST)
