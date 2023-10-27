Three booked for slaughtering sheep in public; video goes viral

Bengaluru: Three people were booked by the Kadugodi police in Whitefield division for engaging in public slaughter of sheep, the video of which had gone viral.
Police filed a suo motu complaint against the suspects, Babu, Munikrishna and Muniraju, all residents of Seegehalli in Kadugodi, after a complaint was filed by an official.
The complainant alleged that he received information about the animal slaughter on Wednesday, around 10 am. He claimed that the sheep were being “sacrificed for goddesses Safalamma and Patalamma as part of the Dasara festivities by three to four people” near the gram panchayat office.
When the complainant visited the spot, he saw that animal sacrifice had taken place, the FIR noted.
“When I asked around, locals told me that Babu, Munikrishna and Muniraju had slaughtered sheep a short while ago,” the complainant alleged.
The trio was booked under Section 11(1) (L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Sections 3 and 6 of the Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act, and IPC Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc, of any value or any animal of the value of Rs 50).