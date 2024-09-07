Three-day Bengaluru Space Expo to open on September 18

Bengaluru: The city is set to host the eighth edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo (BSX) from September 18 to 20.
The biennial international exhibition and conference, which opened in 2008, is envisioned to enhance the participation of the private sector in space-related activities.
The event will be organised at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre by the Confederation of Indian Industry, in association with Isro, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, and ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited.
BSX 2024 aims to showcase innovations in space technology, promote industry collaborations, and provide a platform for idea exchange among industry leaders, innovators and enthusiasts.
Apart from extending networking opportunities, the event will feature a series of exhibits and workshops that discuss technologies poised to power space exploration in the future.
The exhibition will have as focus areas launch vehicles, satellites, remote sensing and satellite communication, ground station services, export readiness, in-space manufacturing, space-based solar power, and innovation and research. Among the exhibitors will be companies engaged in space research, ground support systems, satellite manufacturing, propulsion systems, launching facilities, and GPS navigation.
An international conference will be held as part of the event, on the theme ‘Accelerating Tomorrow: Harnessing the Potential of Space Sector for Unified Expansion’.
The sessions will cover themes including the impact of policy reforms on the space sector, the socio-economic impact of space technologies and the future of satellite navigation and communications.
More than 250 space companies and 10,000 business visitors are expected over the three days. Officials from Isro centres and the Department of Space are expected to attend the event, which will host more than 10 country pavilions and an innovation and startup pavilion.
