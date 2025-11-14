<p>Bengaluru: Three people were detained on Monday for allegedly assaulting and manhandling Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff, officials said.</p>.<p>They said RPF personnel were deployed at the Yeshwantpur Railway Station after an alarm chain pulling incident on the Yeshwantpur–Vasco da Gama Express.</p>.Kerala actor assault case: Court says Prosecution 'miserably' failed to prove conspiracy against Dileep.<p>“RPF staff responded immediately and approached Coach S3. Upon inquiry, a group of 14 people travelling in the coach objected and did not comply with the instructions,” the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Bengaluru division, South Western Railway (SWR), said in a statement.</p>.<p>“The group manhandled the RPF staff. With additional staff, the situation was brought under control. Three people, found under the influence of alcohol, were detained by the Railway Protection Force and legal action has been initiated,” the statement added.</p>.<p>A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.</p>