Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three detained for assaulting RPF staff in Bengaluru

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 19:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 19:49 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeRPFAssault

Follow us on :

Follow Us