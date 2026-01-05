<p>Bengaluru: Three minor boys were detained by the police for allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/stones-thrown-at-religious-procession-in-bengaluru-3851541">pelting stones at a religious procession</a> in west Bengaluru on Sunday evening, officials said. </p><p>Yathish N, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), confirmed the development to DH and said that the detainees were between 14 and 15 years old. </p><p>"Further investigation is continuing in the case," the DCP said. </p>.70 detained, 6 cops hurt after stone pelting outside Jaipur mosque during anti-encroachment drive.<p>The incident occurred a little after 8 pm near VS Garden under the JJ Nagar police station limits. One girl, who was part of the Om Shakti devotees undertaking the procession, sustained injuries to her head. </p><p>She was moved to a hospital for treatment. Tensions prevailed for sometime after the devotees had gathered outside the JJ Nagar police station seeking legal action. Senior officers intervened to pacify the mob. Security was also heightened in the area. </p><p>The JJ Nagar police subsequently registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.</p>