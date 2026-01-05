Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three minor boys detained for pelting stones at religious procession in Bengaluru

The incident occurred a little after 8 pm near VS Garden under the JJ Nagar police station limits. The detainees were between 14 and 15 years old, cops said and said further investigation is on.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 05:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 05:01 IST
Bengaluru newsStone peltingbengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us