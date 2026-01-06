Menu
Rupee rises 12 paise to close at 90.18 against US dollar

Forex traders said weak domestic equity markets and geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela capped sharp gains for the domestic unit.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 10:46 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 10:46 IST
