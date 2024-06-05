Three nabbed for stealing mobile phones

Bengaluru: In separate incidents, the Bengaluru police arrested three people for allegedly robbing two mobile phones from a man in Varthur, and another person who was stealing handsets on crowded buses.
On June 1, three drunk men got into an altercation with a man in the parking lot of a bar in Varthur. The group allegedly snatched two phones from him and fled. The Varthur police tracked down and arrested all the suspects the following day.
In another incident, the HAL police arrested a man for stealing mobile phones from crowded buses in east and southeast Bengaluru. In response to frequent mobile thefts in their jurisdiction, the HAL police formed a team to track down the thieves.
On May 31, the team arrested the suspect near the Marathahalli bridge and seized nine mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh from him. The police have also launched a manhunt for another person who assisted the suspect in the thefts.
