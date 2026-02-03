<p>Bengaluru: Three members of a family succumbed to burns at Victoria Hospital on Monday. They were critically injured after an accidental LPG explosion in Kanakapura Town on January 26.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Siddaraju (55), his wife Chandramma (50), and their son Prashanth (22).</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident occurred in Amaranarayana Block of Kanakapura, where the family had rented a house. Prashanth was running an eatery, and his parents were helping him.</p>.<p>On January 26, while the family was cooking, the LPG cylinder exploded, leaving all of them with severe burns. They were rushed to Victoria Hospital, where they succumbed.</p>.<p>The Kanakapura police have registered a case and are investigating.</p>