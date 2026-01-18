<p>Bengaluru: In a tragic road accident, three teenagers, including two college students, lost their lives after their scooter jumped a median and was run over by a speeding lorry near Agalakote village on the Channahalli–Bettakote road on Saturday morning.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Manikanta (20), who was riding the scooter, and pillion riders Srinivas (19) and Touseef (19).</p>.Karnataka government grants permission to host international, IPL matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru .<p>According to the Devanahalli Traffic Police, the incident, which occurred around 11.20 am, was caught on CCTV. Manikanta was riding an Aprilia scooter with two others on the pillion. Preliminary investigations suggest that Manikanta was speeding and riding recklessly. “While negotiating a sharp curve, the rider lost control of the vehicle. The scooter hit the median, causing all three youths to be tossed into the opposite lane,” a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>At the same time, a tipper truck (KA 53 AB 3519) heading from Budigere towards Devanahalli was passing through the stretch. The truck driver, Ningappa M Kattimani, was allegedly speeding. The vehicle ran over the trio who had fallen on the road. All three died on the spot. The police have named both the deceased rider, Manikanta, and the truck driver, Ningappa, as accused in the case.</p>