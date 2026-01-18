Menu
Three youths killed as scooter jumps median near Bengaluru's Agalakote village

The deceased have been identified as Manikanta (20), who was riding the scooter, and pillion riders Srinivas (19) and Touseef (19).
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 21:43 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 21:43 IST
