Bengaluru woman sets up thrift store in a car

A Bengaluru woman is travelling around the city selling her unused clothes and accessories out of her car. Her aim is to declutter and also avoid garments ending up in landfills. “I have been reading up on circular fashion, and want to put it into practice in my own way," says Meghana Srinivas, who runs Trustin, a POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) consultancy firm.
The 34-year-old shares that she regularly receives gifts from family and friends. “Not everything I receive suits my needs and preferences. So they end up sitting in my closet unused. I felt that someone else might enjoy the articles that I have cast aside,” she explains.
Meghana announced her decision through her account, @Meg_Srinivas, on X. Calling it ‘Meghana’s Moving Market’, she shared that she will be selling the articles at 40% less than the prices mentioned on the tags. “As I have not used most of the clothes and accessories, the price tag is still on them,” she explains.
She hopes to complete her mission by the end of July. “I usually work in cafes three-four times a week in HSR Layout and Koramangala. I plan to also venture out to Indiranagar and Jayanagar this month. Those interested can meet me outside the cafe I’m working out of, and take their pick from my car,” she says.
Apart from potential customers reaching out to her, she has also received messages from others interested in selling second-hand goods. “One person even contacted me to ask if I would like to contribute to her flea market, which she plans to host at home,” Meghana reveals.
The articles are priced from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000. Meghana hopes to extend the sale if she gets a positive response.
Published 03 July 2024, 01:32 IST