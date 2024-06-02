Thundershowers lash Bengaluru: Homes flooded; trees fall, power outages in many areas

Bengaluru: At least 30 homes in southern Bengaluru's Ramakrishna Nagar were flooded following an intense bout of thundershowers on Saturday night, according to the BBMP.

The flooding occurred due to ongoing stormwater drain works in Ward 184, Uttarahalli, said K Subrahmanya, supervisor at the BBMP control room.

He added that the chief engineer had rushed to the spot to manage the flood situation. Parts of Sultanpalya towards JC Nagar were also affected.

The India Meteorological Department's Bengaluru city observatory recorded 26.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 pm. The HAL airport observatory, representing the city's eastern and southeastern areas, recorded 46.3 mm of rainfall during the same period, an official said.

The thundershowers caused waterlogging and traffic congestion on major roads. At least eight trees were uprooted by the intense rain, with two in Jayanagar, four in Bommanahalli and two in the East zone.