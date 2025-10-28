Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Toddler dies after falling from second-floor balcony

Police said the child was alone at home as his parents were attending a family function around 6.30 am on Saturday. While playing near the balcony, he reportedly slipped and fell.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 20:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 20:27 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us