<p>Bengaluru: A three-year-old boy died after accidentally falling from the second-floor balcony of a residential building in Konanakunte.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Vehanth, was the son of Vinod Kumar and Kavya, both IT professionals residing in Weavers Colony.</p>.<p>Police said the child was alone at home as his parents were attending a family function around 6.30 am on Saturday. While playing near the balcony, he reportedly slipped and fell.</p>.<p>Neighbours who witnessed the incident rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.</p>.<p>A case of unnatural death has been registered.</p>