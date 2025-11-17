<p>Bengaluru: A toddler died after being accidentally run over by his father in a freak accident on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday, police officials said.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Nuthan, was aged one year and 10 months.</p>.<p>The child arrived with his parents — Devika and Munesh — in Dasanapura, off Tumakuru Road, three days ago to visit Devika’s brother, Mohan.</p>.<p>The couple and Mohan visited another relative in Benaka Layout on Saturday morning.</p>.<p>At around 10.45 am, Munesh, without realising that Nuthan was playing in front of the car, drove over the child.</p>.<p>The toddler suffered grievous injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital later.</p>.<p>Police have opened a case of causing death by negligence under BNS Section 106.</p>.<p><strong>Techie killed</strong></p>.<p>In a separate accident, a 25-year-old software engineer died and his friend was injured when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a divider in Electronics City Phase 1 in the early hours of Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The two were returning home after a late-night dinner.</p>.<p>The police suspect rash driving led to Vishal losing control and crashing into the divider.</p>.<p>A passerby took them to the hospital, where Vishal was pronounced dead.</p>.<p>The identity of Vishal’s friend is yet to be ascertained. </p>