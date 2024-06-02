Toll operator mowed down by truck without FASTag

Bengaluru: A canter truck mowed down a 25-year-old toll gate operator at the Navayuga toll plaza on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway on Friday night, a police officer said.
The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday.
Nelamangala traffic police identified the victim as Nagaraj, a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar, Arasinakunte. He joined the toll gate about five months ago.
Police suspect that the canter truck did not have a Fastag.
"It is likely the truck did not have a Fastag and the driver was trying to escape the toll. We have gathered that Nagaraj was crossing the road on his way back to the toll gate after dinner when the truck driver sped and ran over him at the gate. He succumbed to his injuries soon after," said an officer attached to the Nelamangala traffic police station.
They have traced the vehicle to Hubballi and sent a notice to the vehicle owner to show up. They have filed a case for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence according to the IPC.
Published 01 June 2024, 23:31 IST