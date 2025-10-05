Tamil Nadu politics after Vijay’s rally tragedy | What’s next for TVK, DMK, AIADMK, BJP & Congress?

<p>Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is in flux after the tragic stampede at Vijay’s Karur rally. In this conversation, Deccan Herald’s Political Editor Sumit Pande, and ETB Sivapriyan unpack what it means for the state’s key players.</p><p>Will Vijay’s TVK recover from the fallout and rebuild trust? What are the BJP and Congress weighing in terms of alliances and positioning?</p><p>How will the AIADMK use this moment to reassert itself, and is the DMK now vulnerable to anti-incumbency?</p><p>Watch as our reporters decode the shifting ground in Tamil Nadu politics, from power plays to public perception, and what might come next.</p>