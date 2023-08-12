Towards connecting the last mile in Bengaluru

Krishna Panyam, a cyclist himself, says the lack of secure cycle parking in metro stations is a big problem. "Though I would love to cycle from Malleswharam to my office 5 km away in Goraguntepalya, the lack of lighting and narrow, packed roads in the evening become a problem. I can cycle to a metro station and take the train, but there is no secure parking available," he explains, adding that his cycle parked at the Srirampuram metro station got stolen.