Bengaluru: Traffic and parking restrictions for St Mary's feast today

Vehicular movement will be banned from Jyothi Café to Russell Market and from Broadway Road to Russell Market, and on Dharmaja Koil Street Junction towards Russell Market, Taj Circle.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 20:55 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 20:55 IST
