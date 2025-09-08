Bengaluru: Traffic and parking restrictions for St Mary's feast today

<p>Bengaluru: In view of the annual feast and chariot procession of St Mary’s Basilica on Monday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will impose restrictions from 1 pm to 10 pm in the Shivajinagar traffic police station limits. </p>.<p>Vehicular movement will be banned from Jyothi Café to Russell Market and from Broadway Road to Russell Market, and on Dharmaja Koil Street Junction towards Russell Market, Taj Circle. </p>.<p>From 2 pm onwards, vehicular movement from BRV Junction on Cubbon Road towards the Shivajinagar bus stand is prohibited, including BMTC buses. There will be no entry for vehicles from Balekundri Circle towards the Shivajinagar bus stand. </p>.<p>BMTC buses from Anil Kumble Junction will have to take a left turn at BRV Junction and proceed via CTO-Queen’s Circle-MG Road. </p>.<p>Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles can proceed on BRV Central Street via Commercial Street to Kamaraj Road. </p>.BTP chalks out plans to decongest Bengaluru's ORR .<p>Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles can proceed on BRV Central Street via Ramada Hotel to reach VSN Road. </p>.<p>The surrounding areas of Russell Market, Broadway Road, Meenakshi Koil Street, Central Street, Shivaji Road, Cunningham Road (between Balekundri Circle and Chandrika Hotel Junction), Union Street, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Hospital Road, Lady Curzon Road, VSN Road, Plain Street, MG Road and Ramada Hotel rear side (old Congress office). </p>.<p>Alternative parking spaces have been arranged at the Kamaraj Road parking area opposite Army School, Main Guard Cross Road opposite Safina Plaza, and Jasma Bhavan Road. </p>.<p>Parking also has been arranged at RBANMS Ground (Gangadhar Chetty Road) and the orphanage on Dickenson Road (next to Hasanath College). </p>.<p>BMTC bus stops will be provided at Cubbon Road from CTO Junction to BRV Junction. BMTC buses will also make a stop at King's Road, Queen’s Circle, Balekundri Circle, and Queen’s Road. </p>