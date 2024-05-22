Railway bridge repair: Traffic diversion today

Bengaluru: Owing to the South Western Railway taking up repair works on the Windsor Manor railway bridge, Bengaluru traffic police have restricted all vehicles from Basaveshwara Circle towards Cauvery theatre until 3 am on Wednesday.
All heavy goods vehicles can go via Maharani underpass, Khodays underpass, and Sampangi Road and take a right turn at Maramma Circle. They can take the Yeshwanthpur underpass to get to Ballari road via Mehkri Circle.
Light goods vehicles can go via Kalpana Junction, Mount Carmel College, Vasanth Nagar underbridge, Palace Cross and BDA underpass to get to Ballari Road via Sankey Road or go via the Old Udaya TV junction and Cantonment underpass to get to Mehkri Circle.
Published 21 May 2024, 20:54 IST