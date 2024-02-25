Traffic police conduct drive against footpath encroachers

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East traffic police conducted a special drive against shops and vendors encroaching on footpaths and cleared them to facilitate space for pedestrians.
The four-day drive started on February 20, during which police acted on the encroachers and also slapped cases on repeated offenders despite multiple notices. The repeat offenders were booked under the Karnataka Police Act and IPC Section 283 (danger and obstruction in a public way or line of navigation).
Police have seized more than 250 billboards that were obstructing the footpaths. Seven cases have been booked against the shops under the Karnataka Police Act.
A release from the traffic police said that they would continue the drive in future and take action against the encroachers under CrPc Section 107.
(Published 25 February 2024, 00:45 IST)