Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Traffic police identify 66 sites for automated multi-level parking in Bengaluru

The estimated cost will be borne by the GBA, and the entire project will be executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 23:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 23:58 IST
Bengaluru newsTraffic policeparking

Follow us on :

Follow Us