<p>Bengaluru: In a major shift in the approach to the city's parking problem, the Bengaluru traffic police have identified 66 spots for building multi-level car parking facilities (MLCP) mainly in high footfall and commercial hubs. The sites are planned on metro parking plots, nearby junctions and roadside government land.</p><p>The smart MLCP is automated or semi-automated technology, with lifts, hydraulic platforms or robotic systems to stack vehicles vertically and horizontally. Each system houses 485 cars, G+9 floor layout with seven lifts. </p><p>Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao confirmed to DH that this system eliminates space required for circulation ramps and driveways, maximising capacity in a small footprint. Drivers simply leave their vehicle at an entry bay, and the automated system uses sensors and computerised tracking to store and retrieve it, reducing retrieval time and manual intervention.</p><p>"The city is grappling with major parking issues and this system is among the many solutions mooted," he said. </p><p>The estimated cost will be borne by the GBA, and the entire project will be executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The initiative comes at a time when the police plan to tow away wrongly parked vehicles.</p><p>A recent letter from the Bengaluru traffic police to the GBA Chief Commissioner detailed the need for a structured parking solution. It highlighted that despite declaring 1,194 roads as 'no-parking' zones, lack of designated parking forces commuters to violate rules, thereby choking arterial roads. </p><p>Joint commissioner of police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the system, successfully implemented in Hyderabad, requires immediate intervention in Bengaluru. </p>