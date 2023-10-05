Traffic police join commuters' carpooling chorus

Udbhavi Balakrishna & Geethanjali G, Bengaluru, DHNS (BYLINE)
Commuters using the choked Bengaluru roads and traffic police personnel directing the never-ending rush of vehicles are on the same side of the ongoing debate with the government officials on the benefits of carpooling versus its legality.
Recently, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that carpooling will not be banned, but the ‘illegal applications’ will be stopped from engaging private and non-commercial whiteboard vehicles for carpooling purposes.
Commuters fear an uncertainty over the system of carpooling following the minister's statement. They feel it is against the fundamental concept of carpooling, where one driver shares a ride with a fellow commuter heading in the same direction or destination.
Vaishali, an IT employee working in Manyata Tech Park, said that carpooling has cut down her travel time from two hours to just an hour. "Going in the auto cost me more than Rs 13,000 every month, but now, since four of us are carpooling, it is only around Rs 4,000 each month,” she said.
Her colleagues split the travel costs equally as they get to Basavanagudi each morning from nearby places. “It feels much safer to travel with my friend than going in autos or cabs by myself,” said Bhumika, a tax associate.
Questions are raised about why the state’s transport department should offer directives on what the BMLTA (Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority) should do, when Section 18 of the BMLTA Act allows the agency to give directions on carpooling to the Transport Authority (state transport department).
Urbanist Ashwin Mahesh explained that even the BMLTA can take a call only on the basis of a “discussed, published, and transparent policy”.
“If the government is serious about reducing the number of vehicles on the road, it should be very detailed about what it is doing about public transport, pedestrianisation, and private vehicle regulation,” he said.
“There is no case for banning carpooling. Even if the government does it, there is no way to monitor it because it is silly. It is the worst thing you can do to 'Brand Bengaluru',” said Satya Arikutharam, urban mobility expert.
As if in sync with commuters' sentiments, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) are only hopeful that carpooling continues.
“It is absolutely needed on these roads and has been very useful in keeping congestion in check. Nothing good will come out of banning it,” said MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).