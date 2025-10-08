Bengaluru: Traffic police plans ORR overhaul to untangle Hebbal-Silk Board chaos

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has identified major chokepoints between Hebbal and Silk Board and recommended rectification measures to ease congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).</p>.<p>Rectifying these spots could reduce traffic congestion along the ORR by nearly 20%, said Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City.</p>.<p>A majority of the traffic snarls at these locations stem from poorly designed entry and exit points between the main carriageway and service roads.</p>.<p>“When vehicles exit the main road into the service lane, motorists tend to come from the right and block the road. At some points, entry and exit occur at the same spot, leading to crisscrossing and pile-ups on both the main and service roads. These are the points where congestion begins,” said Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).</p>.Preliminary work to begin soon on Namma Metro Phase 3A.<p>To streamline movement, the BTP has proposed separating entry and exit points at all identified locations by 100 to 150 metres.</p>.<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will undertake the rectification work, which may take one to two months, Reddy said.</p>.<p>The BTP has also suggested junction improvements at select locations and extensions of existing skywalks. Along with the ongoing pothole-fixing drive, these measures are expected to ease pressure on the stretch.</p>.<p>However, Namma Metro construction continues to pose challenges. “At Iblur Junction, the BMRCL has started drilling for three new pillars, reducing a four-lane road to two. This has caused severe congestion during morning peak hours,” Reddy said. The work is expected to continue until November 30, likely causing jams from Madiwala to Iblur.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Chokepoints identified </span></p>.<p>Silk Board Junction, Iblur Junction, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Ecospace Junction, Mahadevapura, Kadubeesanahalli, Nagawara Junction, Hennur Junction, HSR Layout, Horamavu Junction, Kasturi Nagar, Babusapalya, and Kalyan Nagar Junction.</p>