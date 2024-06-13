Traffic restrictions for BBMP work at Channasandra

Bengaluru: As the BBMP will take up work to lay a culvert at the Hosa Road Junction, Channasandra Main Road, in the eastern part of the city from June 13 to June 27, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have restricted all vehicle movement towards Vijayanagar Road.
Vehicles moving from Channasandra towards Vijayanagar and AK Colony can move towards Whitefield Main Road via Hopefarm Junction. Those coming from Vijayanagar and AK Colony can move towards Whitefield and ITPL via Vijayanagar Main Road and Muni Singh Road.
