Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions on Doddanekundi Main Road until Sunday

Bengaluru: Owing to the railways’ U guard work on the Doddanekundi Main Road, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory to restrict vehicular movement on the road from August 14 to 18.
Motorists travelling from Outer Ring Road towards HAL or Doddanekundi can take a U-turn at Karthik Nagar Junction whilst those going the opposite direction can take the ISRO Road and take a left at Karthik Nagar junction to proceed further.
Starting August 19, all outbound interstate private buses are prohibited from parking to pick-up and drop passengers at the Hebbal junction.
Now, passengers must travel the distance to the Ballari Road service road near Jakkur Aerodrome, where the Allalasandra ramp towards NES begins.
Traffic police noted that this was to ease congestion at Hebbal junction, which has become choc-a-bloc due to construction works and reduced road space. They noted that although this move would be an inconvenience temporarily, this decision arose from popular demand among residents.
Published 14 August 2024, 22:25 IST