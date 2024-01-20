Training for research associates at Bangalore University

Bangalore University (BU)'s three-day short-term training for research associates began on Friday. The programme, which ends on Sunday, aims to benefit over 100 students across arts, law, commerce and management streams.
The university's UGC Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre is conducting the training, which includes research ethics, e-resources available, the purpose of research and the importance of literature, among other things.
142 BU students get placed at job fair
About 142 students from the economics, sociology and political science departments of Bangalore University (BU) got placed at the job fair, organised at the university from Thursday. Seven companies participated in the fair, which will be on for a few days.