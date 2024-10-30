Transport minister writes to top cop about recent physical assaults on BMTC crew

<p>Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday urged Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda to take strong action against those involved in recent physical assaults on BMTC bus crew and ensure that such incidents do not recur. </p>.<p>In a letter to the city top cop, Reddy mentioned three separate incidents from this month, all of which resulted in FIRs. </p>.<p>On October 1, a 25-year-old former BPO employee stabbed a BMTC Volvo bus conductor after being asked not to stand near the door. After stabbing the conductor in the abdomen, Sinha tried to stab other passengers, forced them off and then vandalised the bus. </p>.KSRTC to induct 20 new Airavat Club Class buses today.<p>On October 18, a passenger hit a BMTC conductor with a stone following an argument over producing the monthly pass three days earlier. At the time of the assault, the conductor and the driver had pulled over near the Tin Factory bus stop for lunch. </p>.<p>On October 26, two men riding a scooter abused and punched the conductor of a BMTC bus in full public view on Tannery Road in a case of suspected road rage. Police are yet to identify and trace the perpetrators. </p>.<p>According to Reddy, the incidents have created an "atmosphere of fear" among BMTC crew. </p>.<p>Separately, BMTC Managing Director Ramachandran R met Dayananda and briefed him on the incidents. He said swift action would be taken if similar incidents occur in the future. </p>.<p>Dayananda promised to expedite investigations into previous cases and take appropriate legal action against those responsible, the BMTC said in a statement. </p>